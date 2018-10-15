Home Indiana Indiana Committee Fails to Recommend Hate Crime Law October 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A legislative study committee failed to forward a recommendation on whether Indiana should adopt a hate crimes law.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb asked lawmakers to help pass a hate crimes law earlier this year as part of the 2019 legislative session after someone vandalized a synagogue.

The study committee heard hours of testimony before approving a final report but members of the committee were divided on the issue so they weren’t able to announce their recommendation.

Right now, Indiana is one of only five states without a hate crimes law.

