Indiana Commission Calls for Schools to Limit Annual Tuition Increases

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is calling for the state’s public colleges and universities to limit annual tuition increases to less than 1.4% over the next two school years.

The recommendations the commission adopted hold the increases on tuition and fees at 0% to 1.4%. The idea is to keep college affordable for students. Nine of 16 public colleges met the commission’s last 2-year recommendation.

Now, Indiana colleges must hold a public hearing within 30 days of today’s recommendation to set targets for tuition and fees.

