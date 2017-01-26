Home Indiana Indiana College Dedicates Feb. 1st As Miracles For Megan Night January 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana college is rallying behind softball player and Boonville resident Megan Ripperdan, who was critically injured last month in a drunk driving accident. Wabash Valley College’s basketball teams will dedicate Wednesday, February 1st as Miracles for Megan night. The Warriors will face Southeastern Illinois College that night with the women’s game beginning at 5:30 p.m and the men’s game at 7:30 p.m. There will be a half-court shot contest and individuals will be asked to pay one dollar to attempt the half-court shot.

The WVC Softball Team will hold a bake sale in the gym lobby. There will also be individual items on sale and a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit Megan Ripperdan and her family.

In December, Ripperdan was driving in a vehicle with two of her friends when they were hit by a drunk driver. Skylar Robinson-Williamson died in the crash and Ripperdan and another teen were hospitalized. Megan suffered head injuries and was place into a coma. Even though doctors said it would take her months to wake up, she woke up on New Year’s Eve. 18-year-old Osiel Marroquin is being charged in this incident.

If you want to make donations to support Megan and her family, visit Megan Ripperdan GoFundMe Page.

