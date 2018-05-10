Home Indiana Indiana Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign Underway May 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The 94th annual Click It or Ticket Seatbelt Enforcement Blitz is underway. The Evansville-Vanderburgh County traffic safety partnership between the sheriff’s office, EPD, and Indiana State Police are cracking down on the 7 percent of people who don’t wear seat belts in Vanderburgh County.

This is the 30th anniversary of Indiana’s seat belt law. Sargent Todd Ringle says minor accidents turn fatal because individuals are ejected from their vehicle. With warmer weather here, more people will be on the roads.

“A lot of people are going on vacation, a lot of people are going to be traveling long distances and again we want everyone to buckle up, unfortunately we just worked a really bad crash earlier this week on I-64, and there is no doubt if that individual had been buckled up he most likely would have survived that crash, he died because he was ejected,” says Ringle.

Operation pull over blitz runs from May 11th through June 3rd.

