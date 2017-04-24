Indiana Clearing Voting Rolls

Every couple of years all states are federally mandated to clear up their voting rolls. It’s done through a mailing process.

A postcard is sent out to all registered voters and if that postcard was sent back as undeliverable, a second one gets sent out. If voters don’t update their voter records after receiving the second post card, they’re marked as inactive.

Nearly 500,000 voters across the state were taken off the roll including over 19,000 in Vanderburgh County.

Patty Perry says, “It saves the county money, we don’t have to mail out the postcards let’s see letting them know as so far address changes voting locations.”

In Warrick County 6,452 were purged from the rolls, about 10 percent of the county’s total voting population.

