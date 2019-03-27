Indiana Cities to Receive Funding for Road Construction Projects

March 27th, 2019 Indiana

More than 1,100 road projects are planned this summer and several Tri-State cities will be getting a little extra funding from the state to get these projects completed.

$115 million is being divided up among 189 cities across the state. The money comes from the Next Level Roads Community Crossings Initiative. That program has helped give cities almost $500 million for construction projects over the past two years.

New Harmony, Dale, Princeton, Grandview, and Jasper are among several Tri-State cities chosen to receive funding. For the full list of recipients, click here.

