Home Indiana Indiana Chamber Won’t Endorse in U.S. Senate Race August 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is rebuffing an organization tradition. For the first time in 10 years, the organization will not endorse a Senate candidate.

Republican businessman Mike Braun is trying to up-seat incumbent Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly.

The midterm election will determine the balance of power in Washington. The Indiana Chamber’s Congressional Affairs Committee has always endorsed the Republican Senate candidate in the past: Dan Coats in 2010, Richard Mourdock in 2012 and Sen. Todd Young in 2016. In all three elections, there wasn’t an incumbent running.

However, this year, the Chamber chose not to endorse either candidate.

The Chamber says business leaders throughout the state interviewed both candidates and found issues with the public policy stances of both.

Comments

comments