Indiana Celebrates Record-Breaking Economic Milestone

Indiana is celebrating a record-breaking year for economic development. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says it plans to create 29,000 new jobs.

The IEDC says it’s secured nearly 300 commitments from in and out-of-state business to grow or locate in the Hoosier state. The jobs they create will pay an average of more than $27 per hour.

That’s almost a third higher than Indiana’s average wage.

Some of those companies include Infosys, HMD trucking and Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Indiana.



