Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Celebrates Grand Opening of First Opioid Based Treatment Center October 25th, 2017 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Indiana

Indiana’s first opioid based treatment center is open in Evansville. Community leaders and recovery professionals cut a ribbon for SelfRefind’s grand opening.

The treatment center puts Evansville ahead of any other Indiana city in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

SelfRefind specifically focuses on how to treat opioid addictions a growing problem in Vanderburgh County.

“With this, you know, it gives them a chance to heal that. You know, I’ve had a lot of them say their families talk to them or trust. Had one patient that his family let them now control the family business, before that they didn’t trust him,” says Dr. Alben Shockley.

This facility marks the 20th for SelfRefind.

They will be opening a new facility at the end of this year or early next year in Jeffersonville, Indiana.



