Indiana Cannabinoid Oil Bill Passes Senate

April 20th, 2017 Indiana

A bill allowing Cannabinoid (CBD) Oil use in treatment for people with severe epilepsy passed the Indiana Senate. The Senate approved Bill 1148 in a 36 to 13 vote.

This measure will require The Department of Health to create a list of individuals allowed to use CBD Oil, which exclusively includes those with treatment-resistant epilepsy. CBD Oil limits THC to .3%, preventing patients from receiving the euphoric high effect typically associated with cannabis.

House Bill 1148 now moves to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

