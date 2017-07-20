Home Indiana Indiana BMV Agrees to Repay Drivers More Than $62M in Class-Action Lawsuit July 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Some Hoosier drivers may be getting a refund after the Bureau of Motor Vehicles settles another class-action lawsuit.

The BMV will repay drivers more than $62 million in excessive fees to more than five million Hoosier drivers.

An attorney who represented citizens in the lawsuit says the BMV overcharged for drivers licenses, vehicle registrations and other services between 2002 and 2006. It also includes $33.6 million the agency began returning to customers last year for transactions from 2006 to 2014.

Hoosiers, who qualify, will receive refunds between one dollar and $50.

The BMV has admitted to overcharging drivers more than $115 million in higher-than-allowed taxes and fees over the past 15 years.

For more information, visit Indiana BMV.

Comments

comments