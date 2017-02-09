Indiana Bill Proposes Reversal Abortion Option

Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would require a woman to be informed she could stop a drug-induced abortion midway through the procedure and continue with her pregnancy. Supporters say women should be made aware that it is an option before taking the second of two abortion inducing drugs that are taken within a few days of each other.

Opponents say informing a patient about an unproven treatment is irresponsible. The bill was co-authored by Republican Representative Ron Bacon from Evansville. This is the first proposed abortion measure to make its way to a committee hearing this session. It will be up for a vote next week.

