Indiana Bill Proposes Free Tuition at Public Universities by 2027

An Indiana Representative wants to freeze college tuition rates and eventually phase them out entirely.

Rep. Ryan Dvorak authored House Bill 15-30. The Bill would freeze public university tuition rates for Indiana residents during the 2017-18 academic year. By the 2018-19 academic year, those tuition rates would have to drop to no more than 90% of the current rate. Tuition rates would then decrease each year by 10%, effectively making college tuition at public universities free by 2027.

Rep. Dvorak presented Bill 15-30 less than a month after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a proposal for free tuition to families earning under $125,000 a year.

