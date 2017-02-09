Home Indiana Indiana Bill Proposes to Exempt People with SMI from Death Penalty February 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Some Indiana Senators are proposing a bill that would exempt people with Serious Mental Illness (SMI) from the state’s death penalty. Senate Bill 115 is expected to be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee within the next few weeks. This bill would remove capital punishment as a penalty for people who suffer from one or more of specific types of SMI, which include schizophernia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, delusional disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

If this legislation is enacted it would offer people with SMI the same legal protections already granted to people with intellectual disabilities and juveniles. This legislation would not absolve the person from a penalty, and they could still be found guilty of the crimes and be held accountable. They just would not be convicted and sentenced to death.

Lawmakers say the bill would reduce the cost of these trials by more than 90%, compared to a full death-penalty trial. To find out more about the bill, visit HASMIE or at Indiana General Assembly.

