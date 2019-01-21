Home Indiana Indiana Bill Proposes Community Service for Offenders to Pay Off Court Fees January 21st, 2019 Amanda Porter Indiana

People in Indiana who owe money to the courts may soon be able to work off their debt through community service.

Indiana State Representative Ryan Hatfield proposes new legislation aimed at easing the financial burden on people accused of breaking the law.

House Bill 1087 would let judges offer community service, and possibly help with jail overcrowding.

It’s clear that crime doesn’t pay, and those who commit crimes almost always pay more than serving time in custody.

Court fees accumulate and have to be paid, and if they aren’t they could face even more time in jail.

However, some Indiana lawmakers are hoping to make a change.

A newly-proposed House Bill 1087 is designed to move people through the system, and help with jail overcrowding.

“Folks who have served their time, done all the other requirements, maybe they’ve done some house arrest or a jail stint and they are at the end of the process but they still owe fee’s,” says Indiana District 77 State Representative Ryan Hatfield.

Offenders would be able to work off their court fees through the existing community services program at $7.25 an hour.

The bill would allow a judge to determine whether someone is appropriate to work off their fees, or not.

“This is not intended for serious, violent felons,” says Rep. Hatfield.

Court costs can start at $185, or more so an offender could work at least 26 hours of community service to pay off their debt.

“Here in Vanderburgh county every year we have tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid court fees,” says Hatfield.

“This will bring more cases to a close. It will allow judges to have a wider discretion than what they do when somebody is unable to pay those fee’s, and it also introduces a lot of these folks to community service programs that they can use to get jobs and to continue to thrive as they re-enter the community.”

House bill 1087 is now heading to the Senate.

Hatfield says he is hopeful that the bill will pass, and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will sign it into legislation.

