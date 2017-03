Home Indiana Indiana Bill May Allow Military Spouses to Teach March 21st, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A House bill has been passed by the Indiana Senate for military spouses.

HB 1396 expedites teacher licensing for military spouses.

Those who have husbands or wives assigned to Indiana duty stations will be eligible.

The bill passed the Senate with a 50 to zero vote.

The measure will now go to Governor Eric Holcomb.

If Holcomb signs the bill, the proposal will go into effect July 1st.

