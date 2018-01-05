44News | Evansville, IN

Indiana Bill Would Fund Witness Protection Program In Vanderburgh County

January 5th, 2018 Indiana

An Indiana bill wants funding to build a Witness Protection Program in Vanderburgh and Marion Counties. Senator Jean Breaux, an Indianapolis Democrat, filed a bill that would use $200,000 per year for the Witness Protection Programs.

Senate Bill 150 would provide funding for physical protection, threat investigations, counseling, relocation, and more.

The funding would be part of a three-year pilot program.

The senator says this is an effort to encourage witnesses to speak up against criminals.

