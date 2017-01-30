Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Bill to Assist Students Affected By ITT Tech Closure Moves to Senate January 30th, 2017 John Werne Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana House of Representatives moves forward with a Bill to assist students impacted by the sudden closure of ITT Technical Institute.

State Representative Holli Sullivan, a republican from Evansville, proposed the bill.

The Bill would restore financial aid eligibility of students affected by ITT Tech’s shut down last year. It would also allow the state more options regarding offering students financial aid, grants and scholarships.

The Bill now moves to the Senate for debate.

