Home Indiana Indiana Bar Exam To Be Reviewed by Study Commission December 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A 14 member Study Commission has announced it will be reviewing the Indiana Bar Examination.

The Indiana Supreme Court unanimously ordered the commission to perform an in-depth analysis of the exam to see whether or not changes to the format need to be implemented.

Former Chief Justice Randall T. Shepard and Court of Appeals Judge Nancy A. Vaidik will serve as chair and vice chair to the commission.

The group expects to make a report of their review to the court by December of next year.

Comments

comments