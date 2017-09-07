Indiana Awarded $26 (M) for HIV Treatment

Indiana is getting $26 million in federal money to provide services to people with HIV. It’s the largest award of this type in state history.

More than 12,000 Indiana residents are living with HIV, and more than 500 were newly diagnosed with HIV or AIDS in 2016.

The money will be used to increase treatment capacity for patients by funding psychiatric nurse practitioners, mental health and addiction counselors.

It will also boost efforts to connect patients to care sooner to help reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

The state said efforts will be concentrated on areas of the state with high populations of people diagnosed with HIV, including Vanderburgh County.



