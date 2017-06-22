Home Indiana Indiana ATV Helmet Law to Take Effect July 1st June 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

A Warrick County mother’s message spread so far it became a state law.

Now Ashlee Bruggenschmidt’s “Play For Kate” movement has received the 21st annual Child Safety Advocate Award.

It honors the efforts of individuals and organizations that work toward preventing injuries and deaths among Indiana’s children.

Bruggenschmidt started the movement after her 11-year-old daughter died in an ATV accident.

She pushed for a new law to require anyone under 18 riding or driving ATV’s to wear helmets.

The law takes effect July 1st.

