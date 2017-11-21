Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Attorney General’s Opinion of CBD Oil Concerns Users November 21st, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill issues an advisory opinion on CBD Oil saying, it should be illegal to use and sell in Indiana.

The AG’s announcement is leaving users of the oil afraid it may not be accessible in the future.

Adele’s Naturally in Evansville sells several forms of CBD Oil.

The oil is hemp derived and has less than .03 percent of THC in it, making it legal to sell in Indiana.

In the last eight weeks, the oil has become increasingly popular at Adele’s and since A.G. Hill’s announcement Tuesday, they’ve seen about three times the amount of customers they normally do.



