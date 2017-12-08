Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Attorney General’s Office to Host JCAP Program in Evansville December 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office will be hosting a Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) in Evansville. At the meeting, representatives from Dearborn County will share insights they have obtained from running a JCAP program, gaining recognition for its overall excellence.

A current inmate participating in JCAP, a graduate of the program, and officials involved with administering it will be among those who will share their experiences.

The JCAP model is designed to help incarcerated inmates deal with their addictions and receive comprehensive treatment.

The event will be held on Tuesday, December 12th at 1 p.m. in the Civic Center Complex Administration Building in Evansville.

For more information on the program go to JCAP.

