Indiana Attorney General Warns Hoosiers to be Wary When Buying Used Cars
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill warns Hoosiers to be aware when buying a used car. The AG’s Office recently resolved two cases, where dealers did not deliver titles, or provide promised warranties to customers.
When buying a warranty, customers should:
– Ensure they receive a contract at the time of sale and thoroughly review its terms
– Ask when payment for the warranty will be forwarded to the provider
– Contact the warranty provider after that date to ensure the warranty is active
If you don’t receive a title within 31 days, you should immediately file complaints with the Secretary of State Auto Dealer Division and with the Attorney General’s Office at Indiana Consumer, or by call 1-800-382-5516.