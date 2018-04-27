Home Indiana Indiana Attorney General Warns Hoosiers to be Wary When Buying Used Cars April 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill warns Hoosiers to be aware when buying a used car. The AG’s Office recently resolved two cases, where dealers did not deliver titles, or provide promised warranties to customers.

When buying a warranty, customers should:

– Ensure they receive a contract at the time of sale and thoroughly review its terms

– Ask when payment for the warranty will be forwarded to the provider

– Contact the warranty provider after that date to ensure the warranty is active

If you don’t receive a title within 31 days, you should immediately file complaints with the Secretary of State Auto Dealer Division and with the Attorney General’s Office at Indiana Consumer, or by call 1-800-382-5516.

