Indiana Attorney General Warns Hoosiers About Tech Scam

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers about a tech scam that could infect devices with viruses and become vulnerable to hackers.

Individuals are being targeted through pop-up messages designed to resemble security alerts from computer manufacturers or other tech companies. This scam claims that the user’s computer is infected and requires attention or the hard drive will be deleted.

These pop-up alerts provide a toll-free number for users to call for assistance. Once users call the number, they are told to give these scammers remote access to the computer to help run a series of ‘diagnostic tests’.

If these scammers obtain access to their computers, they can steal personal information and usernames and passwords. The caller may even ask for a wired payment or credit card information.

If you believe you’ve been scammed, call the Consumer Protection Division (CPD) of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General.

You can reach the CPD by visiting Indiana Consumer or calling 1-800-382-5516.

