Indiana Attorney General Warns Hoosier About Social Media Scam

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers to beware of scams on social media, especially on Facebook. The State Consumer Protection Division has received complaints after someone from a person’s friends list appeared to send them a private message soliciting goods, asking for personal information, mentioning sweepstakes, or requesting financial details. Hill says often scammers create duplicate accounts or a real account is compromised when these messages are sent.

Anyone who receives a suspicious message is encouraged to contact the sender using another means to confirm they sent it. For more information or to file a complaint, visit Indiana Consumer or call the Consumer Protection Division at 317-232-6330 or 800-382-5516.

