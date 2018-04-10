Indiana Attorney General Leads 11-State Coalition

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is leading an 11-state coalition to support Alabama’s voter ID law. Last Friday, Hill filed an amicus brief supporting an Alabama law requiring voters to show person IDs at the polls. Attorney generals from 10 other states signed onto the filing.

There have been civil rights groups that sued Alabama, claiming minorities are discouraged from casting ballots when they have to have an ID. However, Hill says IDs are easy to obtain and don’t create hardships for minority voters.

A U.S. District Court has upheld Alabama’s law as a constitutional safeguard against fraud and abuse, but it has been taken to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Comments

comments