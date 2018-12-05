Home Indiana Indiana Attorney General Joins Fight Against Robocalls December 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is joining forces with 40 other state attorney generals to put a stop to illegal robocalls.

The coalition is working with Telecom Companies to learn more about the technology available to tackle the problem.

The group plans to compile a list of possible solutions for customers, and if necessary, they’ll send those recommendations to the FCC.

Anyone receiving unwanted robocalls or scam calls should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

