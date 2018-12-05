Indiana Attorney General Joins Fight Against Robocalls
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is joining forces with 40 other state attorney generals to put a stop to illegal robocalls.
The coalition is working with Telecom Companies to learn more about the technology available to tackle the problem.
The group plans to compile a list of possible solutions for customers, and if necessary, they’ll send those recommendations to the FCC.
Anyone receiving unwanted robocalls or scam calls should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.