Indiana Attorney General Joins 41 States in Opioid Lawsuit

Indiana’s Attorney General will be joining 41 other states to investigate drug companies that make powerful opioid painkillers. The coalition has already issued subpoenas to a number of drug companies, including Teva and Allergan.

Lawmakers think drug companies have not been honest with doctors about just how addictive the pills they make really are.

State prosecutors hope to find out whether the drug industry was complicit in creating the opioid epidemic, and whether those companies should be responsible for paying for the damage caused to many communities.

