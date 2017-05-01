Indiana Attorney General Appeals Ultrasound Ruling

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is appealing the latest ultrasound ruling by a federal judge.

In April, U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt prohibited Indiana from forcing women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours prior to an abortion procedure.

The decision was hailed as a “major victory” for abortion rights advocates.

Pratt wrote that the state had “not provided any convincing evidence that requiring an ultrasound to occur 18 hours prior to an abortion rather than on the day of an abortion makes it any more likely that a woman will choose not to have an abortion.”

Pro-life organizations say they’re happy about Hill’s decision to appeal.

Comments

comments