Indiana Association Of Beverage Retailers Pushes For Sunday Liquor Sales

You can’t buy packaged liquor in Indiana on Sunday’s, and now after much debate, the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers is becoming vocal about its opinion on the issue.

The group says it’s time to allow Sunday sales in the Hoosier state, and they’re offering to work with lawmakers to draft new legislation that would make it possible to buy packaged alcohol on Sundays.

Indiana has barred these kinds of sales since Prohibition.

House Bill 1624 sought to legalize sales, but it didn’t pass the legislature in 2015.

The group says that alcohol is a dangerous product that can destroy people’s lives, but says proper regulations can lead to safer sales.

