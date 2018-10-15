Home Indiana Indiana Asking Supreme Court to Review Pence’s Abortion Law October 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments over a law that bars women from having an abortion based on gender, race, or disability.

Attorney General Curtis Hill is asking the Supreme Court to take the case.

Hill Acknowledged a right to abortion but says it’s “not right to decide which child to bear.”

The law was signed in 2016 when Vice President Mike pence was Governor of Indiana. Federal Courts have blocked it, saying it violates a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.

Ken Falk of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says Indiana’s petition is an attempt to infringe on the right of abortion.

.

Comments

comments