Indiana Among Least Affected States From Government Shutdown

Wallet Hub has released a study showing which states are most affected by the recent Government shutdown.

In the Tri-State, Kentucky is the most affected coming in at 17th on the list.

Indiana and Illinois are fairing much better at 47th and 41st respectively.

In other parts of the country, Minnesota appears to be the least affected state while Washington D.C. takes the top spot as the most affected by the shutdown.

Friday, January 4th, will mark two weeks since the start of the partial government shutdown.

Click here to see the results of the study in its entirety.

