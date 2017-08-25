Home Indiana Indiana American Water Work to Address Discolored Water Issues in Newburgh August 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Indiana American Water is working to address discolored water issues in Newburgh. Water in Newburgh is being discolored by slightly higher than normal levels of manganese, natural occurring mineral present in the area’s groundwater sources.

Although manganese doesn’t pose any risks, it can stain laundry if discolored water is used.

Indiana American Water is asking customers to refrain from doing laundry if the water is discolored and allow several cold-water faucets to run for a short time until the water runs clear.

Using more than one faucet allows the water to clear more quickly.

Anyone with questions about the discolored water can call Customer Service at 1-800-492-8373.

