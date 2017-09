Home Indiana Indiana American Water to Break Ground on $1.4(M) Solar Energy Project September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

A groundbreaking is set for Friday morning for a new solar energy facility in Newburgh. At 11 a.m., the Indiana American Water will break ground on $1.4 project at its Newburgh Operations and Treatment Facility.

Once the project is finished later this year, the solar array will be able to power the company’s water treatment facility, and reduce yearly carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 500 tons.

Comments

comments