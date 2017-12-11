Home Indiana Indiana Alcohol And Tobacco Commission Names Communications Director December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission names its communications director. Lindsay Devlin, who served as the communications specialist for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, she handled communications for the agency’s executives and the Indiana Regional Cities Initiative.

Devlin began her career in public relations as a press secretary with the Indiana House of Representatives.

In Devlin’s new position she will be responsible for all of the ATC’s internal nad external communications, including media relations, website and social media content, citizen engagement and communications with federal, state and local elected officials. Devlin will serve as the agency’s primary media contact.

Devlin received her bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and will graduate from IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law in May 2018 with a juris doctor degree.

