Indiana Airbnb Hosts Earn $20.7(M) in 2017

December 19th, 2017 Indiana

Indiana Airbnb hosts earned big this year. Hosts welcomed 175,000 guests in 2017 and earned $20.7 Million.

This represents a 100 percent year-over-year growth for Indiana Airbnb as Hoosiers continue to embrace the home sharing platform as a way to earn supplemental income.

Additionally, Airbnb appears to compliment the Indiana hotel industry rather than compete with it.

This may indicate that Airbnb opens the state up to a new segment of tourists that are less able to afford hotels and prefer to stay in neighborhoods without hotels.

