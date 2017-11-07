Home Indiana Evansville Indiana AG Hill Discusses Crime Prevention Plan in Evansville November 7th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was in Evansville previewing a crime prevention plan that may be making its way in Evansville. It’s called the Ten Point Coalition and Hill was touting its successes.

It’s a neighborhood based crime prevention strategy that is making waves in Indianapolis. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Indy learning about the plan from Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Hill was in Evansville previewing it for members of the public. In front of a small group of Evansville locals, Hill was spreading the word about the Ten Point Coalition.

It’s a neighborhood based crime prevention plan that has been in place in Indianapolis for 20 years, and after much trial and error, has recently found success.

Hill says, “In the last two years they’ve seen a remarkable decline in violent behavior and criminal activity including the face that there hasn’t been a homicide in a couple of these neighborhoods in nearly two years.”

Hill spoke to stakeholders here in Evansville about implementing the plan a month ago and now he’s announcing it to the public. The crime convention, however, would target 12-14-year-olds.

“If we can find ways to engage violent behavior, criminal activity, drug abuse and address it before it turns into arrests, prosecution and incarceration then I’m all for that,” says Hill.

However, like many public projects, funding is an issue. Hill says the solution would start with special money from the Attorney General’s office.

“I’m talking about a $50,000 seed that would move forward from there I would expect the community to do what it needs to do to find the resources and I’m not talking about government resources but private resources,” says Hill.

Hill believes that Tuesday’s meeting is just another step in the process of bringing the program to southwest Indiana’s largest city.

Reverend Gerald Arnold says, “We know we have a problem here and we need to address it and so that’s the reason for reaching out to the Attorney General to get him to come back here so we can keep the conversation going.”

Again, the plans for the Ten Point Coalition to come to Evansville are still very much up in the air.



Comments

comments