Indiana AG Curtis Hill Expands Human Trafficking Investigations Unit January 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is expanding the Office of the Indiana Attorney General Investigations Division’s Human Trafficking Investigations Unit (HTIU) as the nation marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The HTIU works to raise public awareness of human trafficking, educate Hoosiers on how to address human trafficking, alert employees and businesses in industries prone to human trafficking to the signs and effects, and collaborate with schools, teachers, and students to spread knowledge of at-risk factors and recruitment techniques.

AG Hill will assign additional investigators and attorneys to this unit who possess extensive law enforcement experience. This unit will include former police officers and prosecutors, who will provide educational, investigative and prosecution support to private and public agencies throughout the state.

The National Human Trafficking Resource Center can be reached at 1-888-373-7888.

Human trafficking — whether labor trafficking or sex trafficking — is one of the largest and fastest-growing criminal industries in the world, just behind the drug trade.

In the United States, statistics suggest 71% of labor trafficking victims entered the United States on lawful visas. Further, 83% of sex trafficking victims are U.S. citizens.

Any educators or businesses interested in collaborating with the Human Trafficking Investigations Unit are asked to call Outreach Coordinator Matt Row via email at Matthew.Row@atg.in.gov.

