Indiana AG Curtis Hill Accused of Sexual Harassment July 3rd, 2018

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is fighting back against calls to step down. He’s telling Hoosiers ‘I will not resign’.

Four women including a lawmaker say he inappropriately touched them at a bar in March. Hill is denying those allegations but now the head of the Indiana Democratic party is calling for him to resign.

Legal experts say Hill has no obligation to step down and prosecutors say no investigation has been brought to them. Ultimately, the decision on Hill’s future may come by the hands of the voters at the end of his term.

Laura Wilson, University of Indianapolis, says, “We live in a post ‘Me Too’ movement where we do take these things seriously and that said they’re still allegations through a memo, there’s been no official legal proceedings yet so it really is up in the air.”

Governor Holcomb is also responding to the allegations.

He says he’s reviewing the facts but adds no one should be subjected to unwanted sexual advances.

