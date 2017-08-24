Home Indiana Evansville Indiana to Adopt New Program to Combat Drug Abuse Efficiently August 24th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that Indiana will take steps to use a statewide and comprehensive program to allow doctors and pharmacists to check in on a patient’s prescription history more quickly and efficiently than ever before.

Indiana will now be one of only seven states to use the program to integrate all online medical records. That’s so doctors and pharmacist can see a patient’s prescription history, check how many pills they are taking, and look for signs of abuse before adding anymore medication to the list.

State officials say the program is part of an effort to cut back on the number of opioid prescriptions.

Just last year Indiana State Senator Erin Houchin says there were more than 15 million prescriptions for opiates in the state. As of now, medical professionals are not required by law to review the medication lists but officials say it’s something they are working towards.



