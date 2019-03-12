Indiana Adds “X” Non-Gender Specific Marker to State Issued Driver’s Licenses and State I.D.’S

“X” marks the spot for those wanting to be non-specific gender when applying for licenses or state I.D.’s in Indiana.

It’s a progressive change to be sure the choice is no longer either or.

The change comes after the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles adopted credential standards by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

Kirt Ethridge a facilitator with Queer Space EVV, a non-profit for greater inclusion of gender identification, identifies as trans-masculine.

They feel as though the previous options of male, or female weren’t inclusive.

“I didn’t feel quite comfortable choosing that so now that there is this third option of “X” that’s helpful for me because now I feel comfortable because that is who I am,” says Ethridge.

BMV officials say drivers would need to provide documented proof; A certified, amended birth certificate, or a signed and dated physician’s statement that the applicant has permanently changed their gender.

“It can be sort of restrictive for transgender people who are underprivileged, and the same is true for amending a birth certificate. It’s also their issue of being able to get the transportation needed, and sometimes even having access to previous records that would allow you to change your birth certificate that can be difficult.”

“I guess if they have to do it they have to do it,” says Cindy Floyd as she enters Evansville’s East side BMV.

“But I just think it’s up to whatever that person feels if they want to do that.”

Groups like Queer Space Evv say the X designation is a step in the right direction for the state to correctly identify people.

“Right now what is important for advocates to do is reach out to any transgender people who are at or below the poverty line or had issues with transportation who might want to change their gender marker and provide resources to them to help them do that,” says Ethridge.

States like Oregon, Maine, Minnesota, and California already offer gender non-binary identification cards including New York and Washington D.C.

Comments

comments