Indiana Accepting Nominations For Governor’s Century, Half Century Business Awards

January 8th, 2018 Indiana

The state of Indiana is currently accepting nominations for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards.

The awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years and demonstrated a commitment to serving the community.

Applications must be in by February 16th. Not-for-profit corporations and hospitals are not eligible.

To apply online go to Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards.

For more information click here.

