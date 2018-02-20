Home Indiana Indiana, 1 of 5 States with “Red Flag” Law February 20th, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana

Expelled from school, fighting with classmates, a fascination with weapons, disturbing images and comments posted to social media, previous mental health treatment. Those are all warning signs displayed by suspected Parkland, Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Right now, there are just five states with a law in place to take guns away from people who show warning signs of violence.

The law is known as “Red Flag” or gun violence restraining orders and it’s been on the books in the Hoosier state since 2006.

But, it’s a law many didn’t know about until a few days ago.

Until this law, a judge can quickly order the weapons surrendered if convinced of the threat. Within a few weeks, a full hearing is held on longer-term restrictions, which can last a year.

Every Town for Gun Safety, a gun control group says mass murderers often display warning signs before committing violent acts and this type of law could prevent future shootings.

However, opponents of the law say it raises a civil rights issue by restricting gun ownership to mentally ill.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says it has no formal position on “Red Flag” laws but would like to see more states adopt them because while it may not be 100 percent effective, it could prevent someone from committing an act of mass violence.

