Indian State University President to Step Down

Indiana State University President to Step Down April 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor

Indiana State University is looking for a new president. Dan Bradley announced he will step down in January after nine years as the school’s president. Prior to ISU, Bradley served as the president of Fairmont State University in West Virginia for eight years.

During his tenure, Bradley helped improve student retention, graduate rates, and development of new degree programs in high-demand fields. More than $300 million in projects were also completed while Bradley served as ISU’s president.

Bradley says he plans to spend time with his grandchildren.

The school is currently looking for Bradley’s successor.

