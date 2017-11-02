Home Indiana India-Based Engineering Firm Picks Indiana For North American Headquarters November 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

An India-based engineering firm is picking the Hoosier state for its North American headquarters. AXISCADES, a provider of product engineering solutions, will create up to 500 new, high wage jobs by the end of 2023.

The Bangalore, India-based company, which provides solutions to aerospace, defense, heavy engineering, automotive, energy, medical and health care companies, plans to invest nearly $10 million over the next five years to establish operations in Indiana to grow its U.S. operations and address engineering needs of U.S.-based equipment manufacturers.

The company, which has a short list of possible sites in Indiana to locate its new facility, plans to make the decision by the end of this year and launch operations in Indiana by April 2018.

Currently, AXISCADES has more than 1,900 associates across North America, Europe and Asia. The company plans to begin hiring for engineering jobs in Indiana next spring.

AXISCADES offers solutions in mechanical engineering, embedded software and hardware, system integration, manufacturing, and aftermarket solutions across domains.

Comments

comments