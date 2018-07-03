Independence Day Celebration Underway in Newburgh

It’s the day before the holiday and event organizers are holding their annual Independence Day celebration. The firework show kicked off in Newburgh Tuesday night next to the Old Newburgh Lock and Dam.

Folks gathered for fun and fireworks but the rain left fans and vendors wet and wondering if the show would go on.

Organizers were never in doubt and they were rewarded as the sky cleared and the masses came out. Some dedicated fireworks fans sat through the rain to make sure they didn’t lose their view.

Sally Fairweather says, “This is perfect for us we brought our umbrellas we brought our chairs were here for the duration.”

Event organizers say they expect thousands to arrive.

