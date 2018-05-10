Independence Bank Awards Scholarships

More than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Kentucky students thanks to Independence Bank. Since 2001 the bank has given nearly a million dollars in scholarships to graduating seniors.

In Daviess County just over $52,000 was awarded to high school seniors who are college bound.

Emma Lanham from Owensboro Catholic High School was given a $10,000 scholarship, which goes to a student who plans to attend Kentucky Wesleyan. Katherine Manire from Daviess County High School was also given a $10,000 scholarship for her plans to study pharmacy.

Carrie Neville and Rebekah Obryan of Daviess County High School each received a $1,000 Daviess County Community Board Scholarship. Mariah Hamilton of Apollo High School received a $3,050 Daviess County Community Board Scholarship.

Nijha Embry of Daviess County High School received a $3,050 Daviess County Community Board Scholarship as well as the Ernie and Martine Davis $3,000 scholarship.

Max Reid of Owensboro Catholic High School received a $5,000 Revolutionary Scholarship.

Thirteen students were chosen as county finalists and awarded the Maurice E. Reisz $500 Scholarship along with a $500 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship. The thirteen chosen were also competing for the Charles A. Reid $15,000 Scholarship.

