Increase of Young Adults Binge Drinking in 10 Indiana Counties

Binge drinking among young adults ages 18 to 25 after they turn 21 in 10 Indiana counties, Vanderburgh county included, has seen an increase.

Researches at IUPUI say these findings are troubling due to binge drinking being the most common, costly, and deadly pattern of alcohol use in the U.S.

The Indiana Partnerships for Success Young Adult Survey was given to more than 1,100 young adults in Cass, Clark, Floyd, Knox, Lake, Marion, Porter, Scott, and Vanderburgh Counties. These counties were singled out due to having a high risk or either underage drinking or prescription drug misuse among young adults.

Marion S. Greene, a visiting research assistant professor with the Fairbanks School of Public Health, said it had been the case that binge drinking among young adults until the ages 21 or 22 and then slowly decreased in a development called “aging out.”

“What we found in the survey is that binge drinking for those 22 to 25 years old continued on, rather than tapering off,” she said. “It’s taking longer for people to mature, to really change their behaviors.”

Green said that changing social norms, such as more young adults going to college and people delaying the age at which they marry and start families, may be contributing to this shift.

Researchers believe on teaching people life skills needed to cope with life’s stressors in healthy ways is cone key prevention strategy.

Click here to watch a video of the study done by IUPUI.

