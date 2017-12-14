Home Indiana Evansville Incest And Rape Charges Brought Against Evansville Man December 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is accused of raping one of his family members. 56-year-old Bobby Ward is charged with incest and rape.

Deputies were called to Deaconess Hospital after a woman claimed Ward raped her. The victim told deputies Ward made her cheese dip and chips and she felt sleepy after eating the food.

When she woke up she said Ward was on top of her taking her pants off, but said she felt confused and disoriented.

The victim said she tried to stop Ward, but the next thing she remembered was waking up to Ward having sex with her. She told authorities she was “in and out” of consciousness.

The victim said the last thing she remembered was waking up alone and calling her mom and going to the hospital.

Ward was arrested on December 13th at his home in Evansville. He is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

